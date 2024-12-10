iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and traded as high as $22.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 64,025 shares traded.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTM Free Report ) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

