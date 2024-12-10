iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.50 and traded as high as $50.60. iShares International High Yield Bond ETF shares last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 2,522 shares.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.