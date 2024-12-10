iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,061,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $410.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $292.57 and a twelve month high of $413.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

