iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $413.16 and last traded at $413.01, with a volume of 146396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $410.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.57.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

