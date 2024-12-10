iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $410.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $292.57 and a one year high of $413.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

