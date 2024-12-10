iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is High Falls Advisors Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,733 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.