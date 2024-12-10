iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

