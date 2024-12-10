Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,776 Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,534,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metallus stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.40 million, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

