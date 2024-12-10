Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 225,482 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 1,124.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,482 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Brightcove worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,651,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,121 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,407,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 269,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.45 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

BCOV opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,651,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,768,677.45. The trade was a 0.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $66,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

