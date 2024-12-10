Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 226,466 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 204.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,466 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Tenaya Therapeutics worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.71. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.