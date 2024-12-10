Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Solo Brands worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 401,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Solo Brands by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Solo Brands by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 81,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 623,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

DTC opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

