Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $21,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 448,415 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,888,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 994,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ANGL stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

