Jane Street Group LLC Invests $23.90 Million in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 476,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,000.

Separately, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOB opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

