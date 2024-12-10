Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of CBIZ worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CBIZ by 960.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in CBIZ by 22.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 61,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth about $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

