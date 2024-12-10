Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,543 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 695,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 677,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 592,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 197,717 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 154,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after buying an additional 94,422 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

