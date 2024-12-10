Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 875,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,160 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

