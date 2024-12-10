JDM Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 93,661 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 584,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 563,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 325,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDR stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.