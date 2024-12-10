JDM Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

JDM Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.