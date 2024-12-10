JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 31,500 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

JDM Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Perspective Therapeutics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 129,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 587.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 97,493 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,812 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after purchasing an additional 355,685 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CATX opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Insider Transactions at Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,072 shares in the company, valued at $574,832.16. This represents a 10.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $49,006.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,416. This represents a 35.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 67,570 shares of company stock valued at $256,789. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CATX

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.