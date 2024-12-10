John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JHI opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.