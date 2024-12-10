Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Cut by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,624,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 192,826 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,960.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 285,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.