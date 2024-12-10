JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $243.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $158.15 and a 1 year high of $254.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

