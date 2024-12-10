JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,621 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

