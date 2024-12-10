KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,308,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 610,688 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 657,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $981,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.7 %

KEY opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,854.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.16.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

