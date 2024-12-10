KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in KLA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 19.2% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $652.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $684.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $753.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $542.41 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.74 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.30.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

