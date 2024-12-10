Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 466,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $121.25.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.84%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

