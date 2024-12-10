Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 473,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 119,630 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 88,379 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,645,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,747,000 after buying an additional 171,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

