Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,673 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after buying an additional 75,446 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3166 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

