Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KURA. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Shares of KURA stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.75. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

