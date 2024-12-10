Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KYMR. Stephens assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

KYMR stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,618,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,587,000 after buying an additional 308,954 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $603,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

