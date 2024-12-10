LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Price Target Raised to $3.00

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LeddarTech in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of LDTC traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,393,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,605. LeddarTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.34% of LeddarTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

