Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 586,459 ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 586,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,254,000. ProShares Bitcoin ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.71% of ProShares Bitcoin ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 697,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 114,872 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 420,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98,643 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 118.4% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 81,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 376.6% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 86,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 68,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

