Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

DRS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. Leonardo DRS has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,303.59. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,100 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $386,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,387.65. The trade was a 46.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,319 shares of company stock worth $2,952,572. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 176,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,061,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the third quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

