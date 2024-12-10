LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIQT. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $5.15 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
