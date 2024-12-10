Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

NYSE LMT opened at $510.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $561.02 and a 200-day moving average of $531.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

