LRI Investments LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,903,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,798,000 after acquiring an additional 73,638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,886,000 after acquiring an additional 396,951 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,991,000 after acquiring an additional 89,896 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Lennar by 428.9% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after buying an additional 1,962,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lennar by 20.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,084,000 after buying an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.01. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

