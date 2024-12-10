LRI Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 29,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 304,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

