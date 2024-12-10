LRI Investments LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LRI Investments LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.69 and its 200 day moving average is $315.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.80 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Redburn Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.05.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

