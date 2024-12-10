LRI Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,742,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 144.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,345,000 after buying an additional 143,648 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,584,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,588,000 after buying an additional 110,319 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,890,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,190.48. This trade represents a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $11,983,436. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $553.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.89 and a 52-week high of $577.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.55.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

