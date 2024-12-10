LRI Investments LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $130.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $119.77 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

