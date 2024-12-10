LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,068 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $390.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $396.48.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

