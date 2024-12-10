LRI Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

LRI Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $291,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $335.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.36 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,371,146. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 234,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,667,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

