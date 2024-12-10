McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.64.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $301.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $328,128.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,777.88. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

