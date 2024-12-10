Menlo Advisors LLC Has $7.91 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Menlo Advisors LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 4.1% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $152.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

