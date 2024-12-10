MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.47 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

