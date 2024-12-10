MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.9% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

