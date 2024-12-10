MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,776 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,335,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Barclays by 54.5% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 324,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 114,584 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on BCS

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.