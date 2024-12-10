MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 517 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

