Mittelman Wealth Management Purchases 7,796 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Mittelman Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,956,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,092 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,134,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,936,000 after buying an additional 37,657 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,101,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 586,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after buying an additional 152,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 485,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 73,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.193 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

