Mittelman Wealth Management Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mittelman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 0.3% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $390.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $396.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

